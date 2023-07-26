When it comes to traveling through Europe's cobblestone streets or planning for any schedule that includes hefty walking, you want the airiest, most durable, and most supportive sneakers. Rather than investing in a cheap pair that'll only last you for the duration of the trip, opt for a style you'll be drawn towards afterward, too. Don't feel like you have to choose functionality over fashion. We found plenty of sleek travel sneakers in hues that'll match any daytime or night ensemble, worthwhile trendy kicks, and ones specifically suited for hiking or action-packed activities — all with ample amount of support.