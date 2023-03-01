12 Amazon Smartphone Accessories You Never Knew You Needed

Ah, the duality of chargers — they're a phone's lifeline and, most often, a person's nightmare. We forget them on the way to the office, let them take over desks, find out their fuel fizzled out in the middle of the night, and endure all kinds of nuisances way too many times a year. Invest in one of these top-rated phone gas stations for a future filled with fast charges, on-the-go power-ups, and sleek tabletop organization.