12 Amazon Smartphone Accessories You Never Knew You Needed

Unlike worthwhile furniture and cult-favorite beauty products , it's no surprise that Amazon is home to tech accessories galore. What might surprise you (if you're not already shopping every TikTok influencer's Amazon storefront) is that those seemingly basic accessories can still have major aesthetic value. We did some professional-level sifting and found plenty of picks perfect for elevating your smartphone experience. From chargers that double as home decor to protective phone cases, game-changing cord organizers, and more — the following tech accessories make excellent additions to our lives (and Amazon carts).