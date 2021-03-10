8 Smart Alarm Clocks That Were Made To Manage Your Time

Sleep is tricky: we spend our lives trying to catch it, keep it, and then shake it off. While we've dug into the goods that help us snooze more soundly, waking up is another pickle. Whether it's first thing in the morning or after a midday nap, snapping out of a slumber on-time and feeling refreshed is a rarity. But, we've found a multifaceted home gadget that's engineered to help: the smart alarm clock.
Smart technology refers to electronics that use artificial intelligence to increase productivity through customizable preferences — which, in the case of alarm clocks, translates to time-keepers that go above and beyond old-school analog duties. Some use sunrise-imitation to provide a more natural waking process, while others boast Alexa and Google capabilities that help you stay completely connected with your schedule on any given day. Since we can't test out every single genius gadget on the web, we rounded up the top-rated devices paired with helpful customer reviews instead. From ready-to-rise baby nightlights to coffee-making time machines, take a look at some of the best brainy buzzers that the internet has to offer.
