Get Your Beauty Sleep With These 14 Overnight Masks

After your nightly ritual of cleansing, exfoliating, and moisturizing, adding another step — such as masking — can sometimes seem like a chore. Luckily, for skin-care slackers everywhere, overnight hydrating masks have arrived — and you can slather them on without having to get back up out of bed to rinse 10 minutes later.
Unlike their clay-based cousins or sheet versions, these supercharged treatments are designed to deliver around-the-clock hydration to your skin while you snooze, and don't need to be washed off until the following morning. In other words, these powerhouse masks make the most of your beauty sleep, the time when your cells are busy regenerating and repairing themselves. (It's called multitasking!)
Here's how they work: Overnight (or sleeping) masks are a longtime K-beauty staple and work by creating a protective veil over your skin, allowing the active ingredients to penetrate throughout the night. (Think of them as the lazy person’s ultimate skin-care hack.) By the time your alarm goes off in the morning, you’ll wake up with a softer, smoother, and more supple complexion.
Whether you’re looking for one that delivers deep hydration or helps to brighten dark spots, there’s a treatment for every skin type and budget. Keep reading for 14 overnight masks that promise a well-rested glow come morning — with minimal work the night before.
