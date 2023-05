There's a peculiar guilt that lingers after relegating a visitor to a night's sleep on the couch . Perhaps it's because we're abandoning them to a few feet of cushions while we retreat to our mattresses for sleepy time . For the noble amongst us, there is always letting the guest claim the real bed, which means we, not the visitors, are cursed to toss and turn in the living room. It's a lose/lose, but before you devote hours of therapy to eradicating your guilt, we have a more affordable option: an under-$500 sleeper sofa and/or sofa bed.