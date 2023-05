I Tried $1,414 Worth Of Viral Skin-Care Devices & There’s One Clear Winner

I tested one side of my face with this device, walked away, and came back to look in the mirror visibly stricken by the difference in the sides after just one use. And I was using it on the lowest setting and admittedly kind of half-assing my application — I can likely use a higher one next time because my skin is somewhat resilient. Is it expensive? Yes, and I would only recommend it to someone who will both use it on a regular basis and has specific skin appearance goals in mind. I wouldn’t call this the device for beginners to skin care, but I would absolutely recommend it for someone who wants to upgrade from their gua sha and facial sculpting tool to something a little more high-tech, or if someone wants a sculpted look but isn’t into a procedure like fillers or Botox to get there.