I Tried $1,414 Worth Of Viral Skin-Care Devices & There’s One Clear Winner

Price is rather obvious (some of these tools are mad expensive), while Convenience is about the extra stuff that comes with it — what is the charger like? Does it come with its own cube/charging port? USB or magnets? USB-C or a little pokey thing? All important considerations. Ease of use is, essentially, could a caveman figure out how to use this at first glance, and what is the friction that may cause a user to find it too much of a hassle, (like single-use capsules)? Lastly, efficacy: Does it actually work as it claims, when do you see effects, how long do they last? All four of these scores, on a scale from 1-5, are added up to a score out of 20 beep-boop machines.