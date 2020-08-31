From mid-calf socks to cargo shorts, dad style has become a cult-favorite fashion category. Whether or not you've yet to dip your toes into the '90s-reminiscent pool of sensible New Balance Sneakers and baggy Levi's, there's a chance you've at least considered experimenting with such father-inspired trends — one of the most notorious and, perhaps, most versatile being the Hawaiian shirt. Since actual prints and patterns may widely vary, the unifying trait of this signature dad style lies in its structure: aka that of a short-sleeve button down.
Iterations of the classic shirt have been seen sported this summer by everyone from real-life dads to full-on celebrities — including Gigi Hadid, who claimed Holiday The Label's checkered pajama set as the item she's been "living in." When it comes to dressing like a dad it's a slow burn: you try out your first pair of dickies because they make your butt look awesome; you rock tiny hair clips to keep your hair out of your face; all of a sudden, you're wearing short-sleeve button downs like it's your job (and that job is '90s sitcom dad). No matter how hard-fought the battle against its popular resurgance may be, it's become abundantly clear that father fashion shall prevail.
Without further ado, scroll forth into the 15 cool-dad- and Gigi-Hadid-approved shirt styles we've rounded up ahead.
