21 Shackets To Carry You Through Transitional Dressing Season

Transitional dressing can be a bit of a doozy. One day it’s too toasty for the thick, cozy coat you lived in over winter, and the next day your go-to denim jacket isn’t holding up against a chilly front. What do you wear to tackle this confusing in-between time? Enter the shacket, It’s the shirt-meets-jacket hybrid that’s here to solve all the woes that come with changing seasons.
The fashion world loves its hybrid words (i.e. jegging, coatigan, jort). And for good reason — these combo trends allow us to participate in an element of two different styles with one piece (perhaps the ultimate BOGO?). In particular, the shacket, takes the stylistic construction of your go-to button-down shirt and adds the weightiness a jacket offers. This thicker, more structured overshirt is perfect for layering and made for tackling milder yet unpredictable temperatures. It also sports a cool oversized fit that works for everyone. Imagine donning a longline shacket with your favorite voluminous tiered dress and chunky loafers or throwing a leather one over your favorite matching sweatsuit set. The possibilities are endless.
We’ve done what we do best by finding the shacket diamonds in the digital rough. From quilts and fleeces to leathers and plaids, there’s a bit of something for just about everyone’s sartorial tastes.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
