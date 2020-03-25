The Beauty Editors’ Guide To The Best Sheet Masks

Sheet masks aren't for everyone — having your face mummy-wrapped in a cold, damp cellulose cloth is a unique experience, after all — but for others, they're the ideal skin-care refresh for when you can't be bothered with their wash-on, wash-off alternatives.
There are a ton of options out there, so we asked a few R29ers which sheet masks they actually use. For one, it was a dry patch that acts as a Botox alternative for forehead lines; others pointed to hydrating, serum-soaked masks they slap on their face when stressed. Ahead, all the beauty editor-approved picks to order online while looking for a vaguely productive way to pass the time in self-isolation.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
