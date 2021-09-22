Growing up, I assumed that since I had thick hair, the texture was also coarse. After all, that's what drugstore shampoo and conditioner bottles told me. However, it wasn't until the first fancy-pants haircut that I was told that I actually have fine hair — just a ton of it. This revelation came after years of heavy shampoos and leave-in conditioners that did me dirty. Instead, I should have been looking for a completely different type of hair washing experience.
"Fine hair can easily become flat and greasy so it's important to choose shampoos that fortify, plump, or thicken each individual hair strand," says Devin Toth, stylist at Salon SCK in New York City.
Knowing what ingredients to avoid is just as important as keeping in mind the ones to seek out, however. When looking for fine hair-friendly shampoos, "Avoid shampoos that are overly moisturizing or cause build-up," says Toth. Even with all those do's and don'ts, however, there are plenty of shampoos that can address a wide variety of fine hair concerns. Whether you're looking for volume, frizz control, or just a good deal, here are our favorites.
