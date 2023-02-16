The 5 Sex Toys Everyone Needs, According To A Porn Star

Nobody understands sexual pleasure quite like someone who works in the adult entertainment industry, which is why we were thrilled to get the 4-1-1 on all things sex from Maitland Ward. If she looks familiar, perhaps you're familiar with the work of the author, model, and adult film actress — she's Vixen Media Group's exclusive contract star — which has earned her five AVN Awards (aka the Oscars of porn) in her short time in the industry. Ward has made it her mission to help other pleasure-curious folks by delving into her wealth of experience and sexpert knowledge, which we were more than happy to take advantage of.
But that wasn't always the case. Ward became a household name as a regular on the family-friendly (Disney-distributed) Boy Meets World, a far cry from the body-baring scenes she partakes in now. The decision to transition away from traditional acting is documented in her recent book, Rated X: How Porn Liberated Me from Hollywood, and though the content seems specific, I think it resonates with a lot of us who have dealt with figuring out how to express ourselves in the bedroom.
"You weren't in charge of your own body," she says of her time in Hollywood. "I was told, like, if you were past the age of 25, you couldn't do anything sexy. Nobody would want to see it, nobody would want to buy it....That was part of my journey into going into adult films and being able to play the kind of roles that I want to play and express my sexuality in the way that I want to express it."
But Ward understands that not everyone's journey is going to lead to adult film stardom, and that's okay. There are easy ways to start your sexual journey (or continue it!). And that starts with sex toys. "You need a vibrator on your clit," Ward says. Ahead, keep reading to find out the top five sex toys you need in your collection to help you maximize your sexual pleasure journey, according to a porn star.
Sexual pleasure starts with the clit, so beginning your sex toy collection with something solely used for clitoral stimulation is the first thing to do. The Magic Wand, née Hitachi, is Ward's choice to get her juices flowing. The super-powered wand is known as the gold standard in clitoral stimulation since its launch in the late '60s, and though it's gone through a few makeovers (this model doesn't need to be plugged into the wall and there is also a less cumbersome mini version avail), its effectiveness remains unmatched. Apparently, it does its job so well that it engorges the clit, making it perfectly pretty, too.
"When I molded for my fleshlight," Ward begins, "they gave me a Hitachi beforehand because it makes all the blood flow [to the clit], and makes you look beautiful. So when I was molded, I looked ready for action," she laughs. "But it's really true. It really gets you going."
If looking pretty down there isn't a concern of yours, don't worry. Ward recommends the Magic Wand for everyone regardless of their level of sexpertise for its magical clit stim abilities alone. It's a must-have.
When it comes to clitoral stimulation, the biggest trend in the sex toy market is a suction vibrator, and there are several Ward loves. "They have so many advanced versions of these toys," she says of the suction vibrator trend. "It just stimulates the right area." After taking the time to discover her own pleasure and going on an extensive sexual journey, the adult superstar is delighted that people are finally understanding and loving their clits. "I think it's very cool [suction vibrators] are having such a moment...because people are really recognizing their clit is right where they need to be to get an orgasm in the best possible way." With endless options and such a boom in the suction vibrator world, it can feel overwhelming. But we really love Lelo's Sona 2 Cruise, which uses sonic waves to stimulate deep into the clit for a toe-curling orgasm.
The clit isn't the only sexual hot button that has been woefully ignored, according to Ward. When it comes to sexual pleasure, she wants everyone to know there are a ton of sensory factors that need to come into play — texture, shape, firmness, and even material. "I have a glass [dildo] that's been good," she tells us. "You have to use it a little bit more carefully because it's very hard. But if you put it in the refrigerator or something, it can be very stimulating." Temperature play is something she believes definitely contributes to sexual enjoyment and recommends everyone experiment with that sensation. If cold isn't for you, Ward also tells us there are a ton of heated vibrators out there that fulfill a different sensation that might be more pleasing, especially if you're into more of a "real feel."
She recommends Amazon as a place to explore. "You can find anything on Amazon," she laughs. And she commends it for its ultra-discreet packaging, perfect for someone who might be living with their parents still. "It's not embarrassing," she says. "Nobody's going to know anything."
Playing with your senses isn't just relegated to temperature. "I think people need to keep in mind the five senses always," Ward says. And a great way to begin that full-sensory experience is to play around with BDSM. Though we've come a long way in shedding the taboos that exist around kink in general (now that we live in a post-50 Shades world), Ward thinks people view the experience as intimidating. But it doesn't have to be. "I think people don't realize it doesn't have to be so total BDSM," Ward explains. So, if you find yourself not wanting to immerse yourself in 24/7 rules, safe words and Ben Wa balls, there's a middle ground to still be explored. "It's cool to feel things without one of your senses, like without sight or without sound or without just taking away that sensory deprivation can be really fun to play with." She recommends starting off simple with basic restraints, a blindfold, and a flogger.
When beginning a scene, she also recommends creating a vibe with things that make you feel sexy. For Ward, she gravitates toward the color purple, which makes her feel luxurious. That extends to her favorite lavender bath oils and lotions, which help her feel "sensual and soft." While I prefer to feel strong and confident with the color red and woodsy scents. The beauty of a starter kit is figuring out what works for you as an individual and learning what makes your body tick — and that's definitely something we can get behind.
Ward, who just wrote and directed her own double penetration scene for Vixen (we stan a multitalented boss bitch!), cannot recommend playing around with anal stimulation more and hopes to make this year, the year of the butt. "You can get so much pleasure from your asshole," she says. "And I think women are so nervous about it....They're so nervous about being clean and being able to take it." But she believes nerves are actually hindering people from experiencing that level of pleasure. "The nerves make you get tight," she warns. "So, I think it's important to play around with yourself in that way and see how you feel comfortable." Her recommendation for anal experimentation? Anal plugs, specifically a vibrating one, like this medium-sized one from Maude. Discreet and easy to use, this plug has a tapered tip for easy insertion and a flared base for easier removal. If that sounds too scary, Ward encourages you to try it anyway. "Self-exploration is the key," she says, but then quickly adds on, "Start small!" Luckily, there are tons of non-vibrating beginner's plug for those who are especially new to anal.
Though none of the toy suggestions were particularly surprising, I found myself surprised by Ward's extreme passion for helping people find their pleasure. As someone who deals with sexual pleasure all day, it was refreshing to hear her recommendations. "We're not done exploring yet," she says. And we can definitely agree with that. Grab one, two, or all of Ward's sex toy suggestions and continue your full-body sensory pleasure journey now.
