The 5 Sex Toys Everyone Needs, According To A Porn Star

Playing with your senses isn't just relegated to temperature. "I think people need to keep in mind the five senses always," Ward says. And a great way to begin that full-sensory experience is to play around with BDSM. Though we've come a long way in shedding the taboos that exist around kink in general (now that we live in a post-50 Shades world), Ward thinks people view the experience as intimidating. But it doesn't have to be. "I think people don't realize it doesn't have to be so total BDSM," Ward explains. So, if you find yourself not wanting to immerse yourself in 24/7 rules, safe words and Ben Wa balls, there's a middle ground to still be explored. "It's cool to feel things without one of your senses, like without sight or without sound or without just taking away that sensory deprivation can be really fun to play with." She recommends starting off simple with basic restraints, a blindfold, and a flogger.



When beginning a scene, she also recommends creating a vibe with things that make you feel sexy. For Ward, she gravitates toward the color purple, which makes her feel luxurious. That extends to her favorite lavender bath oils and lotions, which help her feel "sensual and soft." While I prefer to feel strong and confident with the color red and woodsy scents. The beauty of a starter kit is figuring out what works for you as an individual and learning what makes your body tick — and that's definitely something we can get behind.