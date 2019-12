These Sex Toys Will Make For Unforgettable Gifts

Being a professional pervert , I’ve had the chance to test-drive a whole lot of sex toys and kink gear , and I’m always on the hunt for the newest innovations. (Also, I have a lot of outspoken friends who can’t stop talking about the harnesses they love and the butt plugs they can’t wait to try.) So, I put together a holiday gift guide that includes my mainstay classics, some new models, and a few things that I’m sure will keep you erotically inspired all year long. Happy shopping!