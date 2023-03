Though it's more or less possible to have sex anywhere at any time, sometimes nothing feels better than a before-bed romp as you head off to snoozeville. That's because studies have shown that solo or partnered sex can actually lead to a better, deeper sleep — especially if it leads to orgasm. According to Zeeshan Afzal, MD, chief medical officer at Welzo , "In a recent study, orgasmic frequency was a significant predictor of several sleep parameters, including increased total sleep time, decreased sleep latency, and greater sleep efficiency." The study even went as far as to conclude that "orgasmic frequency may be a useful adjunctive treatment for sleep disorders." So, if you've been having a hard time drifting off to dreamville, finding orgasm by yourself or with a partner is a scientifically proven solution. Incredible.But when it comes to sex, not all mattresses are created equal, and no one knows that better than the people who are getting down on them. That's why we interviewed sexually active editors about how their mattress holds up to a little bump and grind. Because there's no better way to start your journey to the big O (and some subsequent zzz's) than finding the right mattress for your sex style. So whether you're a missionary stan, the type to hit it solo with your fav suction vibrator , or need to deep dive into some kinky sex, we've compiled the definitive list of the best sex beds on the market. Ahead, check out our firsthand breakdowns of which sex positions work best on each mattress type , and pleasure your way to better, deeper sleep now.