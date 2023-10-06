Say Hello To September’s Eccentric Reader Bestsellers (Looking At You, Emotional Support Pickle)

Did you hear? A Hailey Bieber-owned lip treatment, Dyson vacuum-adjacent sex toy, and emotional support pickle walked into a bar last month and declared, "Hello, we're Refinery29 readers' top three bestselling products from the month of September." We didn't believe the news either — until we glanced our anonymous shopping data from the last 30 days, that is. Refinery29 readers' carts had quite the unique fall cravings.
Truly we're the ones to blame. In September we shopping team members glazed our lips in fruity, peptide-rich formulas, tested formidable sex toys aplenty, and declared a crochet sour cucumber an excellent cheer-up gift. Not only that, but we rounded up bewitching fall candles, perfect lounge-around-the-house bralettes, Barbie-pink serums, and, of course, fall wardrobe staples. So, scratch that — let us revel in the fact that R29 editors and readers are all on the same eccentric page when it comes to online shopping. Don't believe us? Then scroll on ahead for these 29 September bestsellers. Many are kooky, a few are practical — regardless, they're all worth carting.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.