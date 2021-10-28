29 Bestselling & Oddly Festive Products Our Readers Bought In October

We all follow the golden holiday rule: no blasting Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas" until November 1. But if our anonymous shopping data is any indication, the holidays are already in full swing. Despite the spooky reputation, October was full of eccentric advent calendars, Nordstrom holiday shop beauty finds, tis' the season Hill House nap dresses, and all things holiday shopping.
However, in non-festive news, we also witnessed the resurgence of Abercrombie & Fitch and watched a marathon runner's favorite sneaker hit the mainstream fashion market. When people weren't buying glamorous gifts, they were over in the Amazon jungle carting vaccine cardholders, $10 eye creams, cheap office chairs, and more perfectly practical essentials. For all the juicy details on our readers' most wanted October buys, read on ahead. 'Twas a surprisingly holly jolly October.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.