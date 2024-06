These May Best Sellers Are R29 Reader Favorites For A Reason

As it happens, May was an excellent time to stock up on these products, given that tons of sales happened over Memorial Day Weekend . There was also Way Day and Nordstrom’s half-yearly sale , with deals across the beauty and home categories. Lucky for us, many of these markdowns are still available as of now, especially on big ticket purchases such as mattresses . Browse ahead for the greatest hits from our shopping content last month, from gold jewelry you’ll want to wear seven days a week to furniture that will brighten up even the smallest living spaces.