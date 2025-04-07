15 March Bestsellers Our Readers Bought To Usher In Spring

March has come and gone, bringing a sense of renewal alongside a flurry of irresistible sales. Our readers have been busy snapping up spring deals left and right, from the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale to Nordstrom’s savings event. It's clear that investing in skincare devices and high-quality makeup are high on our readers’ priority lists as we settle into a new season, eager to refresh our routines and embrace the promise of warmer days.
But this past month wasn’t just about the beauty bargains. Spring has also ushered in a wave of fashion trends, with the cowgirl aesthetic continuing to ride high, thanks in part to Beyoncé's forthcoming Cowboy Carter tour. Our readers have been quick to embrace this trend, adding rustic cowboy boots and eye-catching leather belts to their carts. Meanwhile, home products also got tons of love, with small-space storage solutions and WFH furniture getting solid traction from our shopping stories. Our readers seemed to be keen to spruce up their living spaces as spring cleaning season hits full speed.
Read ahead as we dive right into the most popular products that captured your attention in March, based on anonymous data gathered from our stories. Whether you're looking to update your beauty routine, refresh your wardrobe, or revamp your home, these picks are sure to inspire your springtime buys.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
