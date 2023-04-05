Get Ready For Summer With March’s 29 Reader-Favorite Products

February's round up of reader favorites screamed "spring fever," and according to our anonymous shopping data, March's best sellers followed suit — only this time, whispers of summer snuck their way into the harmonies. Juicy lip oils, fruity Brazilian body lotions, body hair removal creams, and summer beauty buys of all kinds flooded readers' carts in anticipation for the warm-weather season. In the fashion department, we spotted airy, tiered dresses, colorful shoulder bags, and comfy-yet-presentable pants — aka spring travel is in full force. Meanwhile, the top-bought home buys were all about refresh.
Take a scroll through the upcoming 29 slides for a sneak peek into the sunshiney days ahead of us. Whether you scout a sleek $150 office chair for your WFH setup or a $23 moisturizer that rivals a beauty director's go-to $300 cream, there's a new spring and summer staple waiting for you. Funky cat rugs, Scrub Daddy dusters, famous brow gels, and new Lululemon arrivals await your loving gaze.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.