29 Best-Selling Products Readers Cozied Up With In March — From Bloomers To Linen Duvets

March may be the official home to spring equinox, but, from the Shopping team's perspective, it was still all about the great indoors. According to our anonymous shopping data, R29 readers and editors prioritized coziness at home this month. We reclaimed the "granny" panty, snoozed beneath breezy linen duvets, unwound with adult coloring books, and stocked our beauty cabinets to the brim with nighttime skincare essentials — and we're here to dish on the brands that made it happen.
Prepare to read all about the 29 best-selling, reader-favorite products that made the last 30 days a dream come true. Sleep Week deals left us refreshed; shacket season made its comeback with a rarely-stocked Free People gem; two under-the-radar serums saved our beauty writers' complexions at completely different price points. So if you didn't cozy up and snuggle down with a slew of pampering products this month, don't — we've got you covered for April with our TL;DR encapsulation of March's best-selling reader favorite products ahead.
