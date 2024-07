15 Reader-Favorite Summer Buys, From Sundresses To Designer Finds

If the anonymous data we’ve collected from our shopping stories was any indication, two things lived in R29 readers’ heads rent-free last month: vacations and weddings. Just a quick peek at June’s best-performing products found a colorful array of wedding guest dresses , beach vacation-ready swimwear, and beauty finds for jet-lagged skin, just to name a few. In other words, our readers are out here having their best hot girl summer , and we love to see it.