June was all about the savings. Supergoop!'s cult-favorite sunscreen made a rare appearance on the clearance racks and the Olympics of sales, Amazon Prime Day, carried the marked-down torch. The past 30+ days have been a deal-packed rollercoaster, making this edition of Refinery29 readers' most wanted products an even wilder ride than usual — as in, there are still deals in store.
After combing through all that juicy (and anonymous!) bestselling shopping data, we cooked up the ahead top-bought June spread. It's a menu marked with summer dress specials, hidden Nordstrom gems, and crowd-pleasing Father's Day gifts that are still worth your summer coin. Interested in a timely hot-weather score? There are sets of highly reviewed cooling sheets for that. How about the best breathable cotton underwear? Oh, you betcha. Click right on into a shopping list of the 29 things — some on sale, others full-price but still fantastic —that Refinery29 readers got really into this June.
