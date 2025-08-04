15 Reader-Loved July Finds That Made It Into Your Suitcases (& Carts)
Our readers are nothing short of efficient when it comes to snapping up summer essentials — just take a look at July's bestsellers to see what we mean. According to anonymous shopping data gathered from our stories, you collectively zeroed in on warm-weather favorites that are equal parts fun and effortless: fruity body mists that smell like a tropical getaway, glowy blushes that impart a sun-kissed flush, and breezy matching sets that make perfect vacation outfits by eliminating any guesswork.
Of course, July wasn’t just about filling up your suitcases. The month also served up a plethora of opportunities to score great markdowns, from July 4th deals to the highly anticipated Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Here’s what emerged at the top from a month of shopping with intention, including head-turning sundresses, beauty devices, and statement earrings.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.