15 Essential Products Our Readers Carted To Beat The January Blues

January is that curious month where our new-year ambitions collide with the reality of winter. Many of us started off with grand plans to transform our lives — whether it was working out more or finally committing to daily journaling — but when it’s freezing outside, staying bundled up on the couch suddenly feels like the more reasonable choice. The anonymous data gathered from our shopping stories shows that our readers also felt this tug-of-war between lofty aspirations and the urge to hibernate.
Exhibit A: The surge in running shoes and workout clothes. Clearly, many of you were determined to keep moving despite the temptation to stay indoors (honestly, kudos). At the same time, skincare buys also saw a major uptick, signaling a collective resolve to invest in self-care during the colder, drier months. These shopping trends prove that the start of 2025 was as much about nurturing our goals as it was about embracing comfort. Read ahead for January’s shopping highlights — straight from you.
