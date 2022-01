Despite overcast skies, low temperatures, and the unrelenting spread of Covid-19’s latest variant, our anonymous shopping data painted a resilient picture in the month of January. Yes, the spike in purchases of KN95 masks was a grim sign of the times, but joyous, colorful patterns dominated shoppers’ carts. Self-improvement planners flew off the virtual shelves and readers scooped up self-care gifts like there definitely was going to be a tomorrow. Even a handful of heartwarming Valentine's Day presents made their mark these last couple of days. What we're saying is, this month, optimism fueled our readers' clicks, and people purchased products with a better future in mind.