Despite overcast skies, low temperatures, and the unrelenting spread of Covid-19’s latest variant, our anonymous shopping data painted a resilient picture in the month of January. Yes, the spike in purchases of KN95 masks was a grim sign of the times, but joyous, colorful patterns dominated shoppers’ carts. Self-improvement planners flew off the virtual shelves and readers scooped up self-care gifts like there definitely was going to be a tomorrow. Even a handful of heartwarming Valentine's Day presents made their mark these last couple of days. What we're saying is, this month, optimism fueled our readers' clicks, and people purchased products with a better future in mind.
Of course, it wouldn't be our monthly Most Wanted list without a kooky outlier or two. A few funky favorites — from whimsical astrology decks to help decode your birth chart to a bright blue goop for cleaning your car’s dusty vents — garnered some impressive attention and racked up rave reviews. We could wax poetic all day about the fascinating nuances of online shopping, but instead, we'll let see for yourself. Ahead, click away at the 29 best-selling (and quite symbolic) products from the month of January 2022.
