15 Best Sellers Our Readers Bought To Treat Themselves In February

February is a time of year when our online shopping habits reflect a strong appetite for both a good bargain and the desire to indulge in a little self-care. First, there were plenty of President's Day deals to take advantage of, from Nordstrom’s winter sale to major savings on mattresses. We also carted small luxuries to treat ourselves, such as cute Valentine’s Day lingerie . Another shopping trend that ended the month? The White Lotus collaborations that made us feel vacation-ready, ahead of the HBO hit show’s third season release.