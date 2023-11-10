16 Secret Santa Gifts Under $25 For Every Type Of Person

If your family, friend group, or coworkers don't do the whole digital generator and wish list shebang like my family does, then it can be difficult to know what exactly your Secret Santa needs or wants. And nothing can be tricker (or more awkward) than picking a coworker's name and not really knowing their personality or interests. But no worries! There are tried-and-true gifts that anyone would appreciate, as well as more niche ones that show you pay attention and truly care for even your hard-to-shop-for friends.
We've pulled Secret Santa gifts under $25 that will please your music-loving cousin, spicy bestie, jet-setting colleague, and handy father-in-law. From food gifts and tech to beauty bundles and games, find the best holiday gift ideas and, more specifically, the best under-$25 gifting ahead to accomplish your Santa duties.
