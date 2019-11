Physical exfoliants, better known as scrubs , have been around since quite possibly the dawn of man? I was raised on the classic St. Ives scrub , but have since learned that it is much too harsh for me to be used daily. You live, you learn! After years of experimentation, I’ve upgraded to a scrub-forward routine that is gentle enough to keep my skin’s natural moisture barrier intact but effective enough to slough off the itchy, dry skin that plagues me. The key is finding products that are appropriate for each part of your body. What works on your legs isn’t necessarily right for your face or chest. There are so many kinds of moisturizers and scrubs with different uses, formulas, and price points that it can feel overwhelming to parse through them all — but I did it. After much trial and error, these are the ones that I now stick with for all my dry skin needs.