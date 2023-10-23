These 5 Cleaning Products Have R29 Editors Saying “Yes, Daddy”

We said it before, and we'll say it again: There's a covert yet undeniable sex appeal about bestselling cleaning products (looking at you, Mr. Clean). But it seems as though only one brand is taking the overt approach, and that is the home of the world's most joyous sponge, Scrub Daddy.
So, we'll be honest — Scrub Daddy may not have the sexiest intentions when it comes to its bestselling sponges, dusters, bristle brushes, and the like. But incorporate a capital D "Daddy" or capital M "Mommy" into each of your product's titles, and we're bound to bust out a smirk or two. Alas, when we're not drowning our minds in the gutter, we're gazing in awe at our glistening, unscathed dishes, dust-free window sills, smudge-free devices, and polished barbecues, thanks to these excellent finds. So scroll on and discover the five
sexiest best Scrub Daddy products available on Amazon and Target, according to us, Refinery29 shopping editors.
You'd think that we'd recommend the one and only OG Scrub Daddy sponge out of any product, but the brand updates its products for a reason. Rather than buying one sponge, score three of the brand's Original scratch-free sponges in one package. They have the same temperature-controlled (firm in cold water for intense scrubs, soft in warmer water for gentler washes), scratch-free, and odor-resistant materials — the only difference in this buy is the quantity and color. Which is perfect for remembering each different sponge's use. Let's say, one for dishwashing, another for car washing, and yet another for the tub.
Ironically, we deemed Scrub Daddy's only "Daddy"-less product the brand's sexiest one yet — but for good reason. This Venetian-style sponge swipes up dust like nobody's business when wet and is ready to work again after a rinse and a squeeze. Score it at Target now with a minimum $35 purchase for online orders, or if you're still on the fence, check out our in-depth review.
These microfiber cleaning pads stray away from Scrub Daddy's usual sponge-based product lineup, but that makes them no less important. Score this two-pack for dust-, grease-, and finger-free device screens. Not only are the cleaning pads reusable and washable, but they're also easy to use on the go, thanks to they're self-sticking backs — attach it to the back of your device, and you're set. Associate Affiliate Writer Victoria Montalti stuck one on her phone and, after a month of daily wipes, declared she's "giving this product high marks and initiating it into the Scrub Daddy Hall of Fame."
For spotless surfaces and safe scrubs, look no further than the Eraser Daddy. Its melamine material makes it quite the durable sponge and requires no added soap or cleaner when removing tough stains. With over 3,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.3-out-of-5-star rating, we had no choice but to spotlight its impressive cleaning chops.
As one of Scrub Daddy's most expensive offerings at $40, the BBQ Daddy holds a lot of weight on its shoulders — but don't underestimate the power of a high-quality barbecue brush like this one. The BBQ Daddy features woven stainless-steel fibers that wipe away grime without shedding or damaging grills. Plus, it's multipurpose: Flip the handle to use it as a scraper, or if you're feeling fancy, you'll find a full-fledged bottle opener at the bottom. Enough said. (Except, we can't forget about its replaceable grill brush head.)
