You Need This Gear For Your Next Summer Run

Going for a run seems like quite a simple task — at first. You're just moving one foot in front of the other at a quick pace, right? And to be sure, you can have a great run with just the basics: shorts, sports bra, short, shoes.
But there are some extras that can make a run, especially a summer run, way more enjoyable. Little things like a super-breathable face mask, or flashy ear buds, or the perfect hydration pack, that can take your jog from just okay to runner's high-worthy.
It might sound overwhelming, but have no fear. We've put together the ultimate list of running gear that'll help make your next jog a walk in the park.
