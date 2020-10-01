We're about to say something that would have been unthinkable just three years ago: Fanny packs are cool. They have been cool for a while now. We didn't see it coming, but it came — and we're happy it did, because fanny packs and waist belts are incredibly convenient, especially for runners.
But the trendy belt bags or utility belts that Kim K. rocks might not cut it when you're going for a jog. Often when you're running while wearing a fanny pack, your stuff just moves too much, which causes pesky chafing, and makes you feel a bit like a human drop tower ride. (You see it, right?)
Enter, the running fanny pack or waist belt: handy belts that hold your stuff and are built for intense workouts. Ahead, we found the most useful running fanny packs that you may want to consider. And if you still aren't convinced that fanny packs are cool, these may change your mind.
