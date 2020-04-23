The Best Resistance Bands For Booty-Burning Home Workouts

With many of us spending the majority of time in our homes, it's unsurprising that there's been a collective resurgence in home video workouts that probably hasn't been matched since Jane Fonda's Workout (which is magically available to watch in full for free here) or the Tae Bo VHS tapes that are somehow still in your parents' house.
In the year 2020, home workouts are now in the palm of your hand or streamable via a bevy of online, on-demand videos. And if you're so inclined, you can amp up your home fitness game by investing in equipment to really take your moves to the next level — one such buy being the affordable yet effective resistance band. These ultra-stretchy
objects of torture loops and cords not only target specific muscle groups like the glutes, thighs, and back (depending on if you're doing moves like squats, pulses, lunges, etc.), but can also enhance your cool-down by helping stretch out muscles so you're not sore for days to come. Ahead, eight of the best bands for your buck.
