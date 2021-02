These Reed Diffusers Will Make Your Home Smell Nice & Can’t Burn The Place Down

If you've been spending any time on social media lately (come on, we know you have), then you've probably seen that the understated reed diffuser is the latest trend, and for good reason: they release essential oils into the air — lemon, amber, eucalyptus, whatever scent you desire — which can freshen up a room and make it smell like your own personal Lush store. Plus, they look really chic atop a decorated coffee table and leave no room for potential burning down the house error as a candle would.