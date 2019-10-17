9 Reasons To Fall In Love With Red Eyeshadow This Season

There's no denying that red can be an intimidating makeup color — and for good reason. It can look theatrical if not properly blended into the cheeks and requires precise application on the lips. And the eyes? That's the hardest technique to master.
While celebrities and bloggers make red eye makeup look easy, there's always the fear that it can turn out more Halloween that hot. But we're here to say that doesn't have to be the case. As with any bold look, it's important to swatch products in-store until you find one that works with your unique complexion. What's more, it's important to always start with an eye primer for true color payoff, then ease in with a light wash of color or smudge into your lashline to start. And when all else fails, wash it off and try again.
Ready to give it a go? We've rounded up a few of our favorites to help kick off your search for the perfect red, ahead.
