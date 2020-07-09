5 Razors That Actually Work — According To Our Editors

Remember the first time you shaved? It probably went something like this: One day, your mom came home with an extra set of pink razors and offered you some kind words of guidance like, "Please be careful and take your time," or, in my case, "Scream if something goes wrong." After years of watching those comically ecstatic Venus razor commercials, you knew roughly what to do once you got in the shower, sliding that pink razor over your armpits full of stubble and your hairy legs. The result? Silky, supple skin that made you feel like a walking, talking goddess.
It was a high that was frankly hard to come down from. But come down we did, especially once we realized that women's razors, for the most part, suck. I can't count the number of times I've purchased a new razor, been thrilled to shave with it for the first time during my nightly shower, and then woken up the next day with legs that felt like those prickly hairless cats. (Ever held one? I wouldn't recommend it.) Or, how about shaving at night and then waking up to red, irritated bumps along your bikini line? That's fun, too. Oh, and are these razors cheap? LOL, girl, NO. After all, the pink tax exists.
We've had enough. It's 2020. We all deserve to stop wasting our money on razors that simply don't work. Ahead, our editors broke down the ones that do the damn job — and do it well.
