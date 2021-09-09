In the vast world of sex toys, rabbit vibrators are an essential category for any pleasure-seeker. Having been cemented in pop culture via an iconic Sex and the City episode, it's no surprise that the dual-action sex toy is a popular pick for beginners and sexperts alike.
Here's what makes a rabbit vibrator so awesome: It's designed for simultaneous penetration and clitoral stimulation, which can be a pretty mind-blowing combination. "For many people with vaginas, this combo of internal and external stimulation is what helps them achieve orgasm," Kristen Lilla, LCSW, a sex therapist and sexuality educator previously told Refinery29. Ahead, scope out the top-rated rabbit vibrators according to very satisfied customers.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
