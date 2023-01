The Best Quilted Vests For Layering On Chilly Winter Days

It might be winter, but in some climates, it's like the weather is preparing for spring. It's too warm to wear a quilted jacket and too cold for just a cardigan sweater — the struggles are real. A quilted vest allows you to layer for extra-crisp days and wear it alone when it's a bit mellow outside. The outerwear is perfect for those days when the weather seems unable to make up its mind. It's why it's time to freshen up your winter wardrobe with a new quilted vest or two. You never know when you might need it.