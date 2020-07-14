6 Powder Sunscreens To Keep On Hand For Easy SPF Touchups

If you've heard it once, you've heard it a thousand times: Your sunscreen is only as good as the amount you apply and how often you're doing so — which is, most likely, not enough. (According to The Skin Cancer Foundation, you should be reapplying every two hours you're outside, and immediately after swimming or excessively sweating.)
One easy-peasy way to quickly re-up your SPF? Keeping a convenient powder formula in your bag or desk. As an added benefit, many of these double as setting powders to reduce unwanted shine on your next Zoom call. Ahead, you'll find six formulas we swear by for grease-free sun protection.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.