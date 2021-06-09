The Best Portable Air Conditioners, Coolers, & Fans To Buy This Summer

As much as we love strappy sandals and chic sunglasses, pesky upper lip sweat usually ends up being the accessory we sport during summer months. And now that the sweltering seasonal heat is making its debut, there’s one purchase that will totally eliminate that sweat mustache so you can focus on the more flattering aspects of your look — we’re talking about portable air conditioners, coolers, and fans.
For those moments when you’re not benefitting from central air conditioning, know that you can still keep cool this summer with a top-rated portable air conditioner. Ahead, we’ve collected personal AC units that have been highly rated by customers across the web. Bring a mini air cooler with you to a day at the beach or an outing to the park, and all eyes will be on your sweet summer ’fit instead of your schvitzing brow. Regardless of living space, occasion, or budget, these air conditioners, coolers, and fans are ready to keep you chill all summer long.
Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.