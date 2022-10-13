Channel Your Favorite Character With These Pop Culture Halloween Costumes

It's natural to have a soft spot for a TV or movie character that you invested time in, and what better way to express your love than dressing up as them for Halloween? Of course, there's the easy way of buying a costume and calling it a day, but if you’d rather perfect each element of your look, you've come to the right place. We've lined up the best pop culture Halloween costumes — from Cher and Dionne's plaid ensembles in Clueless to Eddie Munson's Hellfire uniform in Stranger Things — and showed you how to pull each one off.
Advertisement
While some of these require a bit of time and effort, the ending product is worth it. Plus, we included a few one-and-done costumes if you’re arriving late to the costume game, such as the graduates' jumpsuits from Top Gun: Maverick. We also threw in a few real-life celebrity couples known for their eye-catching fashion. So whether you’re contemplating dressing up as a beloved character or matching with your S/O as your fave celebrity couple, keep scrolling to browse a few of our favorite pop culture costumes and see how to pull them together.
Clueless
Name a '90s movie getup as iconic as Cher and Dionne's plaid 'fits in Clueless; I dare you. Once Halloween rolls around, there's bound to be a group of friends who style head-to-toe preppy looks of plaid co-ords and knee-high socks. Join the crew and match with your bestie in different colored plaid 'sets. You probably already have a few pieces, such as a classic handbag, button-up cardigan sweater, and white T-shirt.
Dionne Davenport's Black & White Plaid Look
shop 7 products
Cher Horowitz's Yellow Plaid Look
shop 5 products
When Harry Met Sally
Are costumes not your thing? These looks are for you. Reach into your closet for a cable-knit turtleneck sweater, black skirt, tights, and loafers, and bam: You're Sally from When Harry Met Sally. It's as easy as that. Need a Harry? Convince a preppy friend to go as him. All they need are jeans, white sneakers, and a fisherman sweater to pull it off. Stick together, and when people question who you guys are dressed as, prepare for a lot of, "Omg, I see it now."
Advertisement
Sally's Preppy Outfit
Harry's Cozy Outfit
shop 6 products
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion
Party the night away in a Y2K ensemble of mini dresses, platform heels, and glittery accessories. All eyes will definitely be on you, your bestie, and your glamorous outfits.
Michele Weinberger's Pink Ensemble
Romy White's Blue Ensemble
Wednesday
If you prefer to be creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky, consider dressing up as Wednesday Addams. You can exude her sweet yet eerie style with your hair in braids and long-sleeve minidress with a white collar. The best part of this costume is that you probably already have an LBD in your closet and Mary Janes, but if not, turn your sleeveless LBD into a long-sleeve one with a bodysuit and wear a white bow to mimic the collar.
Wednesday Addam's Black-Cladded Outfit
Top Gun: Maverick
If you'll be out the entire night and the weather app says it'll be brisk, slide into a jumpsuit — a one-piece that embodies the graduates in Top Gun: Maverick. The relaxed-fit silhouette is perfect to wear with your group of friends for a memorable photo opp in Ray-Bans.
The Top Gun Graduates' Uniforms
Stranger Things Season 4
RIP Eddie Munson, your eccentric and free-spirited personality will be missed. (Can you tell I'm still not over it?) This Halloween, pay tribute to the beloved Stranger Things character in his famous Hellfire uniform. Binge the show while you're at it, too. The most you'll have to buy with this is the Hellfire shirt itself. And maybe a distressed denim vest? Aside from that, dress in black ripped jeans, and find your worn-in white high-tops by the door.
Advertisement
Eddie Munson's Signature Hellfire Getup
shop 7 products
Euphoria
Match with your Euphoria-obsessed best friend in a coordinated Maddy and Cassie set. There's no Maddy here to point out who copied who. Of course, whoever dresses as Perez will have to dip into their sultry side with an itty-bitty crop top, winged eyeliner, and moody eyeshadow. Meanwhile, Cassie can keep it simple with a no-makeup makeup look. The colorful monochromatic outfits are not only comfy but require minimal effort when it comes to the ensemble itself. Just don't forget the high ponytails.
Maddy Perez's Lilac Colored 2-Piece Set
Cassie Howard's Teal Colored 2-Piece Set
"APES**T" Music Video
Queen B and Jay Z know how to dress up and leave with a standing ovation. Although the two broke the internet in 2018 with their "Apesh!t" music video, their matching power suits are recreated to this day. It's not a surprise, as the couple's look is timeless and fluid for any event. Dazzle in pink as Beyoncé with glistening chokers and chandelier earrings, while your partner will look sleek in a turquoise suit, gold pendant, and crisp white sneakers.
Beyoncé Satin Power Suit
Jay Z's Turquoise Suit
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly's iHeart Radio 2021 Awards
If you live for glitz and glamour and you're not one to shy away from the limelight, then Megan Fox and MGK are the perfect celeb couple to grab inspiration for Halloween. Their couple's attire at the 2021 iHeart Radio Awards still tops the chart for their most memorable 'fits. Plus, Fox's hot-pink jumpsuit aligns perfectly with the current Barbiecore trend. Think above and beyond for MGK's costume and make sure to incorporate pink throughout the look — he used his pink shoelaces.
Advertisement
Megan's Barbiecore Outfit
MGK's Statement Outfit
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Baker's Elopement In Las Vegas
Remember when Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker eloped in Las Vegas wearing matching black leather jackets? Yeah, we do too. Couples who want to tap into their grunge side this spooky season should opt for a black-leather-clad getup. If you go as Kourtney, you'll want to pack the edgiest black sunglasses, so you can pop them on and look like a bonafide rock star. Whether your partner decides to wear a shirt or not like Barker is up to them.
Kourtney Kardashian's Black Leather 'Fit
Travis Baker's Black Leather 'Fit
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement