The Best Film & TV That Reflect The Times

After The Hunt poses a frustratingly timeless question: Who gets to be the perfect victim? Ayo Edebiri stars as Maggie Price, a queer Black student at Yale University whose family is filthy rich. This complex background — a mix of privilege and marginalization — as well as her suspected missteps call her integrity into question after she accuses a male instructor of raping her. Julia Roberts plays Alma Olsson, Maggie’s professor and mentor, who has to make a decision: Support her mentee as Maggie seeks to hold her abuser accountable, or side with her colleague with whom she shares romantic chemistry. The film challenges assumptions as it holds an uncomfortable mirror to the ways in which modern society still views consent and cancel culture. After the Hunt was in theaters in October and will be released digitally on PrimeVideo soon.