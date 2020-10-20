If you've got a poetry lover in your life that you’ve always longed to gift something to as niche as their taste in literature, then you've clicked on the right page. As a poetry major, I've come across countless unique-Beatnik buffs ranging from crazy critics to carefree lyricists — so I can confidently declare that, despite the vast variety, there's a gift out there to delight the pickiest self-proclaimed wordsmiths or voracious readers.
All it takes is one thoughtful trinket to impress your poet of choice — whether they're a die-hard Harlem-Renaissance fan, a Shakespeare stan, or a John Keats' Romantic-style poetry devotee. The genre may involve a lot of dusty pages and stuffy airs, but that doesn't mean your lyrically-inclined present needs to be. Ahead, find 17 gifts with some poetic punch: including modern and classic book recs, some Sylvia Plath Merch, a quirky Langston Hughes enamel pin, wordy tote bags, and even a candle that smells like the pages of their favorite poem.
