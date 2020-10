If you've got a poetry lover in your life that you’ve always longed to gift something to as niche as their taste in literature, then you've clicked on the right page. As a poetry major, I've come across countless unique-Beatnik buffs ranging from crazy critics to carefree lyricists — so I can confidently declare that, despite the vast variety, there's a gift out there to delight the pickiest self-proclaimed wordsmiths or voracious readers.