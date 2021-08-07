The Best Plus-Size Undies On The Internet

In the world of undergarments, the underpants reigns supreme. They're a consistent necessity for most throughout our lives, whereas some people can exist forever avoiding pieces like tiny camisoles or heavy-duty bras. Although underwear is seemingly simple, it can be a much more complex subject when you consider access and availability to quality pieces in plus sizes. Whether you are more of a cotton underwear person or you love lacy lingerie, we’ve made finding quality pairs of plus-size undies a little easier.
We all have different undergarment preferences brought on by various underwear-shaped woes we may have faced in the past. Details like shape, waistband, materials, and more are all important when considering what type of underwear you want to invest in. Click through for some solid recommendations, from funky prints to a thong you can wear all day long, chafe-free.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
We all have different undergarment preferences brought on by various underwear-shaped woes we may have faced in the past. Details like shape, waistband, materials, and more are all important when considering what type of underwear you want to invest in. Click through for some solid recommendations, from funky prints to a thong you can wear all day long, chafe-free.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.