7 Brands Making The Most Beautiful Plus-Size Swimwear

If you're anything like me, then you haven't always found joy in shopping for swimwear. A fat-phobic society once kept us, big girls, from thinking we deserved to enjoy water-filled summer activities like everyone else. If a suit wasn’t made to cover or hide our bodies, then it probably wasn't available. Although anti-fat bias is still a prevalent problem in the fashion industry, there are companies out there helping to change things for the better — starting with the below brands that are currently putting out the best in plus-size swimwear.
Leave those days of donning hideous shorts, frumpy oversized tees, and not-so-cute suits to the beach behind you. It’s time for us big girls to don all the vibrant patterns, show-stopping silhouettes, high-cut styles, and all things stringy that the best swimwear has to offer. Click through for a selection of brands and retailers who do plus-size swimwear right. From the skimpiest plus-size bikinis to the most classic one-pieces, there’s something for every type of body. Just in case you haven't heard, it’s “fat girl summer”.
Advertisement
Eloquii
Size Range: 12-28
Eloquii is all about trendy plus-size clothing for adult women. With designs that can take you from the workplace to vacation, they cover just about all your needs–especially swim. The brand's swimwear stands out for its unique silhouettes and head-turning designs.
Shop Eloquii Swim
Eloquii is all about trendy plus-size clothing for adult women. With designs that can take you from the workplace to vacation, they cover just about all your needs–especially swim. The brand's swimwear stands out for its unique silhouettes and head-turning designs.
Shop Eloquii Swim
Swimsuits For All
GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All
Gabifresh Cup Sized Chiffon Sleeve One Pie...
$78.00$130.00Swimsuits For All
Size Range 10-26 Cup: DD-G/H
Swimsuits For All began as a destination for Plus Size People to gain equal access to fashionable, flattering suits no matter the size. Over time it's become the go-to brand for collaborations and partnerships with notable figures in the plus-sized space like Ashley Graham and Gabi Fresh.
Shop Swimsuits For All
Swimsuits For All began as a destination for Plus Size People to gain equal access to fashionable, flattering suits no matter the size. Over time it's become the go-to brand for collaborations and partnerships with notable figures in the plus-sized space like Ashley Graham and Gabi Fresh.
Shop Swimsuits For All
Andie Swim
Size Range: XS-5X
Andie is all about bringing you luxury swimwear at an affordable price. The brand does this by cutting out the middleman (retailer), and shipping out goods you order directly to you. They have lots of classy one-pieces and sophisticated bikini styles that cater to many bodies. I've tried on some of their suits and can definitely vouch for the quality.
Shop Andie Swim
Andie is all about bringing you luxury swimwear at an affordable price. The brand does this by cutting out the middleman (retailer), and shipping out goods you order directly to you. They have lots of classy one-pieces and sophisticated bikini styles that cater to many bodies. I've tried on some of their suits and can definitely vouch for the quality.
Shop Andie Swim
Nomads Swimwear
Size Range: XS-5X
This boutique swim retailer is definitely one to keep on your map. If you love supporting a smaller operation that started by plus-size model & businesswoman Taylor Long. The brand's pieces are inspired by world travel. Check out their other latest neutrals collection! Bonus: I've reviewed this suit before. Although the colorway, I own is mostly sold out, you can score this cool neutral-toned version.
Shop Nomads Swimwear
This boutique swim retailer is definitely one to keep on your map. If you love supporting a smaller operation that started by plus-size model & businesswoman Taylor Long. The brand's pieces are inspired by world travel. Check out their other latest neutrals collection! Bonus: I've reviewed this suit before. Although the colorway, I own is mostly sold out, you can score this cool neutral-toned version.
Shop Nomads Swimwear
Advertisement
Rebdolls
Size Range: S-4X
Rebdolls is about to be your go-to leisurewear destination. Not only are their matching sets and killer outfits perfect for your next vacation, but the trend-forward swimwear will have you beach-ready in no time. Get Insta ready with this brand!
Shop Rebdolls Swim
Rebdolls is about to be your go-to leisurewear destination. Not only are their matching sets and killer outfits perfect for your next vacation, but the trend-forward swimwear will have you beach-ready in no time. Get Insta ready with this brand!
Shop Rebdolls Swim
Forever21 Plus
Size Range: 0X-3X
Years ago, Before it was "cool" to carry plus-sizes Forever21 was just about the only place that you can find actually cute plus-friendly swimwear. Although some of the other companies on this list have more robust offerings, F21 plus suits are reliable and hold up pretty well. I've worn the ones I own for multiple years.
Shop F21 Plus Swim
Years ago, Before it was "cool" to carry plus-sizes Forever21 was just about the only place that you can find actually cute plus-friendly swimwear. Although some of the other companies on this list have more robust offerings, F21 plus suits are reliable and hold up pretty well. I've worn the ones I own for multiple years.
Shop F21 Plus Swim
Kitty & Vibe
Size Range: 00-24 Cup: A-G
Not only does Kitty & Vibe have super cool unique designs like this eye print two-piece, but they have revolutionary sizing that takes your hips and butt size into account. This is ideal if you find that swim bottoms can be too saggy or just a little too snug in the butt area!
Shop Kitty & Vibe Swim
Not only does Kitty & Vibe have super cool unique designs like this eye print two-piece, but they have revolutionary sizing that takes your hips and butt size into account. This is ideal if you find that swim bottoms can be too saggy or just a little too snug in the butt area!
Shop Kitty & Vibe Swim
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.