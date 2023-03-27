The 12 Best Plus Size Shorts For Spring and Summer Fun

As the weather gets warmer and the days get longer, the outdoors starts calling once again. And that can only mean one thing: it's time to swap out the long pants and jackets for dresses and shorts. If you thought plus-size shorts were limited, think again. This year, many of the top trends, like faux leather and floral prints, are available in plus-size shorts as well.
Whether you prefer the classics and are searching for new plus-size jean shorts to throw on with any and everything, want a pair of athletic shorts for the gym, or want to make a statement in a colorful or printed pair, we have you covered. Take a look at this round-up of 12 of the best and most comfortable plus-size shorts you can buy online right now because your gams deserve to feel kissed by the sun this spring and summer.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
