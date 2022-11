The Best Plus-Size Jackets (& Shackets) At Every Price Point

A cross between a shirt and a jacket , shackets are loved for how casual and comfortable they are to wear. (Consider them a distant relative of the other fall outerwear portmanteau, the coatigan .) But this year’s crop of shackets has gotten a bit of an upgrade. We are seeing edgy versions, like Wray’s faux leather shacket , or Good American’s oversized, below-the-knee versions - you are bound to find a plus-size jacket or shacket that fits your own personal style and aesthetic.