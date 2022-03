A good ole’ fashion pair of all-American denim jeans is a universal sartorial staple that just about anyone can get down with. However, for plus-size clothing wearers, this go-to item can be a nightmare and a source of deep frustration. Not only are good plus-size jeans hard to come by, the selection of brands that stock solid plus-size denim options is traditionally pretty slim. To top that off, shopping for plus-size jeans in-store isn’t always an option, making it hard to really know which dungarees are going to fit your body. As the resident plus-size fashion expert, I’ve put many pairs of denim to the test during my tenure at R29. I’ve used my first-hand knowledge of how certain brands fit along the endless hours spent combing the internet to compile a list of all the plus-size jeans brands that are worth adding to your cart.