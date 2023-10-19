A Guide To The Best Plus-Size Jackets For Fall

As much as transitional weather provides us the chance to ditch our jorts for relaxed, full-length silhouettes and light layers aplenty, the simple task of a seasonal refresh can still feel daunting for plus-size shoppers. The search for the perfect fall jacket can turn into a never-ending scavenger hunt with limited options across the board. To save you the frustration and heartbreak, we've scoured our favorite plus-size-friendly brands for the best-of-the-best fall-friendly plus-size jackets.
Click through for our picks — there are lots of layer-friendly options available, from comfy quilted coats to chic rain jackets and statement dusters.
