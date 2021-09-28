It only takes a slight drop in daily temperatures for us to take a second look at our wardrobes and think about the months ahead. If you need inspiration for fall, you can hit the streets or shops to see what people are wearing. But for truly endless ideas, there's no better place than the internet. For plus-size folks, Instagram accounts like that of NYC-based Freelance Stylist Ansley Morgan serve as a beacon for personal style inspiration, especially when it comes to finding new trends. We recently spoke with Morgan about plus-size fashion and the trends we can look forward to shopping this fall.
"My favorite part about fall dressing is that you can wear lots of layers and add lots of different dimensions to your look," Morgan tells Refinery29. If you think fall is all about the same sweaters and plaid, Morgan has fresh takes on the coming season that will shift your perspective — and your closet.
From academia-inspired clothing to chunky soles that don't quit, scroll ahead to peep some upcoming fall trends and shop our top picks.
