I Tried On Plus-Size Jeans From 7 Popular Denim Brands

2200-4010/10Yes! I can high-kick, too!These faded jeans from Universal Standard are a force, plain and simple. They are the comfiest and easiest pair on the list to move around in. The structure maintains itself while also feeling very soft yet thicker to the touch. If you are between sizes, like me, then you may be able to get away with sizing down because of the secret stretch of these jeans. I've worn these with a heeled bootie and also with sneakers out around town. They are very easy to take from night to day seamlessly. As mentioned above, I'm 5'9" so I went with the 27-inch Donna's for a cropped look — but, these do come in a 31-inch inseam option for a longer look!Shop