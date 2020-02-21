The Best Plants To Keep In Your Bathroom, According To An Expert

According to Mast, when it comes to picking plants that will thrive in your bathroom, you should look for ones that like extra moisture and can handle lower light. Aside from simply contributing to enviable Instagram photos and making your bathroom a more serene spot, Plant Mom points out that there are other advantages to putting plants in this particular room. "Another benefit of having plants in your bathroom is their ability to reduce the excess ambient moisture which can prevent mold and mildew issues," she explains. They can also purify the air, Mast says, which can make your bathroom even more of a haven.